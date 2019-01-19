Waterford Today

NEWS
Duo to cycle home across 28 countries
A YOUNG Co. Waterford man from a farming background and his friend are geared up to cycle home from Sydney across 28 countries to...
Imagine that … city is getting a new art gallery
WATERFORD is to get a new art gallery. It will house the city’s municipal collection will be opened in conjunction with the Imagine Arts...
Calls for more checks on anti-social tenants
WATERFORD Council has been criticised for not conducting Anti Social Behaviour checks on housing applicants who qualify for Housing Assistance Payment (HAP). The checks...
Hotel site dispute heading for court
THE dispute over the derelict Grand Hotel in Tramore is heading for the courts. Waterford Council has served the owners with a derelict site notice...
Bypassing Brexit can boost port’s trade
A NEW shipping route from Waterford has been hailed as providing a way for Irish exporters to beat the worst aspects of Brexit. The new...
€8m settlement family asks why it took so long
A LENGTHY battle with the State ended last week when Ciara Osmond was awarded €8.4m for injuries caused by the circumstances of her birth,...
Way is clear for 800-home project
THE contract has been awarded for a new road and services from the Six Crossroads Roundabout towards Waterford’s Lacken Road. It will open up...
Beef plant pickets told to lift blockade
THE High Court has granted a permanent injunction stopping farmers blockading some meat processing plants including the plant at Grannagh, Co Waterford. The order means...
Greenway is the star to follow
WATERFORD’S Greenway has been held up as an example of what local authorities can do for tourism. The annual conference of Irish Hotels Federation was...
City fears loss of Garda HQ in overhaul
PLANS for a major restructuring of the Garda have drawn criticism from some politicians in Waterford. As part of the overhaul, the present Waterford...