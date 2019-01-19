DON'T MISS
We top the new electric car table
IN the first six months of the year, electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 11.8% of all new private cars licensed, up from 6.5%...
My Christmas SOS: Save Our Shops
The Christmas shopping splurge marks a new round of hostilities in a war that has been raging for a decade or more over the...
Selfies blamed for headlice rise in Wicklow
Selfies and the sharing of smartphone screens are being blamed for an increase in nits and head lice among schoolchildren in Wicklow and across...
Bray’s Pearl named carer of the year
Margaret (Pearl) Pryor from Bray has been named the Wicklow Netwatch Carer of the Year. Pearl cares for her daughter who has an Acquired...
Cheers! Wicklow Wolf opens up new brewery
We’re only here for the beers! And what fine beers they were too ... Wicklow Wolf opened it’s new state-of-the-art brewery in Newtownmountkennedy recently to...
Camera Club to stage exhibition
The members of Bray Camera Club are delighted to announce an exhibition of photographs coming to the Signal Arts Centre in January 2020. Since its...
Jurassic Park film shot in Powerscourt
FOR a nation that loves the sound of its own voice, seemingly the “Irish can keep a secret” according to the director of a...
NCH fiasco has eroded trust in Maternity Hospital move– Donnelly
Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health, Stephen Donnelly, has claimed the chronic mismanagement of the new National Children’s Hospital has led to fears that the...
Germany calling: marking 20 years of friendship
Wicklow County Council, Bray Municipal District and the Irish German Society of County Wicklow hosted a series of special events to mark the 20th...
Inside Saoirse’s €1.5m home
Well it was lovely while it lasted … Saoirse Ronan has put her Greystones house on the market for €1.5m just two years after...
It’s puppy love: baby seal charms the locals
And they call it puppy love ... locals in Bray appear to have fallen in love with a baby seal and its mum after...