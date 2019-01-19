LATEST NEWS
TaeKwon-do team is a big hit
YOUNG athletes from Waterford brought home a fine haul of medals from the International TaeKwon-Do tournament. Twenty-four contestants from Master Franks TaeKwon-Do and Fitness club...
Let’s create a buzz about bees!
World Bee Day is coming up soon, and with it, a vote at the EU which is our best chance to protect threatened bee...
Get on your bike
This year’s Waterford and Dungarvan Lions Clubs’ Greenway Leisure Cycle will take place on Sunday 26th of May. Last year’s participants are eagerly awaiting...
COMMUNITY FOCUS
HEALTH & FITNESS
West Waterford festival is great food for thought
PRODUCERS, chefs and foodies from all over the country will gather in Dungarvan this month for the West Waterford Festival of Food. It is now...
DON'T MISS
MOST READ
Footballers win again but heartache for Gailltir camogie
Following three opening defeats, Benji Whelan and his Waterford Football charges have certainly turned their Allianz League form. Winning against Wexford two weeks ago saw...
BUSINESS
TaeKwon-do team is a big hit
YOUNG athletes from Waterford brought home a fine haul of medals from the International TaeKwon-Do tournament. Twenty-four contestants from Master Franks TaeKwon-Do and Fitness club...
Mulligan casts doubt on cath lab promise
A FIANNA Fáil councillor, and general election candidate, has said he finds it “hard to accept” a joint statement from Waterford’s Oireachtas members welcoming...
School Children Across Ireland To Receive Milk, Fruit And Veg Under EU Scheme
Over €3 million available to support healthy eating habits for Irish schoolchildren Children all across Ireland will receive milk, fruit and vegetables under the EU's...
Almost too cute to eat – Bunny butt cupcakes!
These adorable bunny butt cupcakes by Siúcra and Catherine Fulvio are the perfect treat for Easter and springtime baking. Almost too cute to eat and super...
Pieta House Appoints Elaine Austin to the role of Chief Executive
Monday 8th April 2019: Pieta House has today announced the appointment of Elaine Austin to the role of Chief Executive. Pieta House is the Irish...
POLITICS
Mayor Kelly in running for a second term
THE Mayor of the Waterford Metropolitan Area, Councillor Joe Kelly, launched his re-election campaign at the weekend in the Roanmore Centre, Cleaboy Road. He...